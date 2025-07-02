Dodgers' Max Muncy Could Be 'Hot Commodity' in Free Agency, Says Insider

Since May 31, the @Dodgers' Max Muncy has:



3 games with 6+ RBI

3 multi-HR games

2 games with 7+ RBI

2 games with multiple 3+ run HR

2 grand slams



The only other player in MLB history to do all of that over an entire season was Jimmie Foxx during his 1938 MVP campaign. pic.twitter.com/ox7qGd85cc