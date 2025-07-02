Dodgers' Max Muncy Could Be 'Hot Commodity' in Free Agency, Says Insider
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is currently one of baseball's best hitters after an early season slump that fueled trade speculation and fan criticism.
Muncy is hitting .312 in his last 45 games. He also has 12 home runs and a jaw-dropping 48 runs batted in, a major-league leading total in that stretch.
Since May 31, Muncy has recorded three games with six-plus RBIs, three multi-home run games, two games with seven-plus RBIs, two games with multiple three-plus run homers, and two grand slams.
Muncy is the only other player in MLB history to achieve such a feat throughout an entire season since Jimmie Fox did during his 1938 MVP campaign, per OptaSTATS
MLB insider Bob Nightengale suggests Muncy could suddenly be a popular free agent this winter given the power hitter is in the midst of displaying his best qualities on his current tear.
"Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy, who’s eligible for free agency after the season, certainly is proving that he could be a hot commodity this winter with his power show the past month," Nightengale writes.
The 34-year-old's recent performance is a stark contrast from the beginning of the season, where he was batting .190 with one home run and a .599 OPS across 150 plate appearances.
Muncy relayed he is unbothered by any rumors regarding his future, but has quickly returned to a key piece in the Dodgers lineup.
“At this point, I’ve accomplished a lot. I’ve been able to do almost all of it in a Dodgers uniform and that’s something that’s very special to me," Muncy said. "Obviously I’ve made it very clear I want to retire as a Dodger. But that’s not always in your hands. Sometimes you can play as good as you possibly can but it’s just time. When it’s time, it’s time. That’s something as I’ve gotten older that I understand.”
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.