Dodgers' Max Muncy Dealing With New Injury Days Before Postseason
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is nursing yet another injury, however he does not expect it to affect his availability for the Wild Card Series.
The third baseman has bruising on his leg after being hit by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants Sept. 20. Muncy has been hit by three pitches since returning from the injured list Sept. 8, and left the game after the first two times on Sept. 12 and 13. All three incidents came against the Giants.
Muncy has been out of the lineup for the last two games and may take a little additional time off, as the Dodgers are already locked into the third seed for the postseason, meaning they have home field advantage secured for the Wild Card round.
Muncy has spent his fair share of time on the injured list this season, suffering a bone bruise in early July before straining his right oblique in mid-August. He played just eight games after his bone bruise before suffering the oblique strain.
The All-Star has looked a little behind the pace since his most recent return from the injured list, batting .118 through 34 at-bats in September. He has two home runs during that stretch, as well as three RBIs.
Muncy's struggles with injury have taken their toll on the veteran this season, and he opened up on their effects on him after landing on the injured list for a second time.
“That was a devastating blow to me mentally,” Muncy said. “It’s a real gut punch. It’s almost one where you have to come back mentally as much as physically and that’s what I’m trying to stay on top of.”
The Dodgers will be glad to have Muncy back, as he has proven he can step up for the Dodgers when needed in the past. While he struggled for hits during the Dodgers' World Series run in 2024, he still had an on-base percentage of .388 and hit three home runs throughout the postseason.
The Dodgers play their second game of a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, and will look to win the series after taking the opening game Friday. The second game begins Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
