Dodgers Continue to Be Mentioned as Favorite to Land Kyle Tucker in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers' outfield platoon has performed poorly overall this season, struggling to produce consistently both offensively and defensively.
Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez started the season hot, but he isn't hitting the ball well in the second half. Due to his lackluster fielding, Hernandez is a problem for the Dodgers if his hitting does not get better.
Meanwhile, Michael Conforto has mainly featured in the left corner, though his offensive numbers are terrible and his fielding is not much better.
Andy Pages has been the team's best outfielder on both ends. He earned his starting spot on the team, but the corners around him remain a question mark.
Due to the Dodgers' ever-expanding payroll, they may end up going into the free agent market to solve their outfield woes.
The biggest fish available in a corner outfield spot is right fielder Kyle Tucker, who currently suits up for the Chicago Cubs.
According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, insiders around the league believe the Dodgers are poised to make the massive free agent splash.
"There was little confidence from those surveyed (none of whom work for the Cubs) about the Cubs winning a bidding war for Tucker," McDaniel wrote.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers, longtime fans of Tucker, were mentioned by a number of industry insiders. We didn't ask about a projected team, so the Dodgers coming up often seems to be indicative of a feeling in the industry that they're the team to beat.
"Putting all of those pieces together, you can see why a contingent of the industry thinks Tucker will land somewhere around Guerrero's extension, some think he'll end up closer to $300 million, but most have him around $400 million, give or take, which is also where Jeff Passan's sources led him."
Despite already fielding an extremely expensive payroll, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman could indeed find the money to sign Tucker, locking down the right field spot in the lineup for the foreseeable future.
Tucker is hitting .270/.381/.472 with 22 home runs and an impressive 4.7 WAR. He has not matched his production early on, but the 28-year-old's track record shows years of consistent high-level play.
For the Dodgers, it may be worth the massive price tag to get that consistency for the next decade or so.
