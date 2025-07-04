Dodgers' Max Muncy Reveals Most Heartbreaking Part of Knee Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy suffered a bone bruise in his knee in Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox and expects to miss six weeks, though he revealed that missing starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw's 3,000th career strikeout bothered him the most.
Chicago White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor slid headfirst while attempting to steal third, colliding with Muncy's left knee in the top of the sixth inning. The All-Star collapsed in pain, and was helped off the field and into the tunnel after a few minutes. Kershaw proceeded to strike out White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra that same at-bat.
“I was trying to be like, ‘Hey, get me off this field (so) Kersh can keep going. We can figure it out inside,’” Muncy said. “And then I’m in the X-ray room and you hear the crowd roar, and it was kind of like, ‘Oh, man, I missed it.’ That was honestly the most heartbreaking thing to me.”
Kershaw became the third active player to reach the 3,000 strikeouts milestone, joining Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in an exclusive club. He is one of four southpaws to enter the club, after CC Sabathia, Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton.
The Dodgers trailed the White Sox, 4-2, heading into the ninth during Wednesday's game, but a three-run bottom of the ninth inning capped off with an RBI single from Freddie Freeman secured the game for the hosts. They went on to sweep the White Sox with a 6-2 victory on Thursday.
Kike Hernandez and Miguel Rojas are likely to share most of the time at third base in Muncy's absence, but manager Dave Roberts said second baseman Tommy Edman has been doing work at third and could see some playing time, opening a door for Hyeseong Kim in the starting lineup.
Outfielder Esteury Ruiz replaced Muncy on the active roster after Muncy landed on the injured list Thursday. The Dodgers acquired him in a trade with the Athletics in April.
The Dodgers will hope to remain at the top of the NL West in Muncy's absence. They currently lead the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants by nine games heading into a three-game series against the Houston Astros on Friday beginning at 6:10 p.m. PT.
