When Will Max Muncy Return to Dodgers Following Knee Injury?
The Los Angeles Dodgers expect third baseman Max Muncy to miss six weeks after sustaining a bone bruise in his left knee against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
Muncy had to leave the game in the sixth inning after White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor attempted to steal third and collided with Muncy's knee while sliding headfirst. Muncy stayed on the floor for several minutes before hobbling off the field with the help of manager Dave Roberts and the athletic trainer.
The injury looked much more severe, as Muncy's knee bent backwards after coming into contact with Taylor's helmet, but he suffered no structural damage to his knee.
“It was obviously amazing hearing the news that nothing was torn, nothing was ripped. That was definitely a pleasant relief, but the timetable still kind of sucks for me, personally,” Muncy said. “You look at around six weeks, maybe a little before, maybe a little after. It was a tough blow, but at the same time, I still get to play baseball this year instead of coming back next year around April.”
Muncy has been unstoppable over the last couple of months for the Dodgers, hitting all 13 of his homers this season since April 30. Since that date, he has a .989 OPS and a 172 wRC+, which is less than only Shohei Ohtani among qualified Dodgers in that time frame.
“The healing part of it is going to take time, but just to know that he’s going to be back for a good part of the back end of the season and beyond, we’re very relieved,” Roberts said.
The Dodgers replaced Muncy with outfielder Esteury Ruiz, who they acquired from the Athletics earlier in the season in exchange for Carlos Duran. Ruiz has stolen 38 bases in 66 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He led the American League in stolen bases in 2023, when he had 67 with the then Oakland Athletics.
The Dodgers will hope Muncy recovers quickly, though they have a very comfortable lead at the top of the NL West and can likely afford to take his recovery slowly. They lead San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants — who are tied for second in the division — by nine games. They look to continue their four game win streak against the Houston Astros, who they play Friday at 6:10 p.m.
