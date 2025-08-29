Dodgers’ Max Muncy Sent Home From Stadium for Unfortunate Reason
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was sent home ahead of the team's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night.
Muncy is reportedly dealing with head cold/sinus issues, but is still scheduled to face the velocity machine on Sunday and begin his rehab assignment next week.
Manager Dave Roberts said the plan for Muncy is to return from the injured list during next weekend's series against the Baltimore Orioles.
