Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers’ Max Muncy Sent Home From Stadium for Unfortunate Reason

Valentina Martinez

Aug 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 11, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was sent home ahead of the team's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday night.

Muncy is reportedly dealing with head cold/sinus issues, but is still scheduled to face the velocity machine on Sunday and begin his rehab assignment next week.

Manager Dave Roberts said the plan for Muncy is to return from the injured list during next weekend's series against the Baltimore Orioles.

This story will be updated...

Published
Valentina Martinez
VALENTINA MARTINEZ

Home/News