Dodgers' Max Muncy Suffers Setback, Return Unfortunately Pushed Back
It's no secret the Los Angeles Dodgers are eagerly awaiting the return of slugging third baseman Max Muncy.
His absence has been felt in several areas — most notably in terms of manufacturing runs. Muncy's presence lengthens the lineup considerably, and his ability to get on base via the walk or slug makes him virtually indispensable.
Muncy is also one of the team's most well-respected leaders, and having that leadership on the field rather than just in the clubhouse makes a real difference.
The All-Star was expected to return during the Dodgers' upcoming road trip this week; however, manager Dave Roberts revealed that timeline how now been pushed back after a minor setback unrelate to Muncy's injury.
Muncy's recovery from an oblique pull is right on schedule. This involves the expectation that he will soon take live at-bats. However, as currently constituted, Muncy is at home sick dealing with head cold and sinue issues.
Muncy was not at Dodger Stadium Friday for the team's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Roberts initially said he was hopeful things would remain on schedule.
“It pushes it back a little bit but I’m still holding out hope that Baltimore (next weekend) is still alive (for Muncy to be activated) but we’ll see,” Roberts said.
However, the idea that Muncy would be back in time for next week's East Coast roadtrip swing which features a series versus the lowly Baltimore Orioles will not come to fruition.
The third base spot has been a revolving door of players from rookie Alex Freeland to veteran Miguel Rojas, as well as recently returned Kiké Hernández and the recently-released Buddy Kennedy.
With respects to the quartet of competitors, Muncy's return will be a major boost to a lineup that suddenly has struggled to score runs. As mentioned above, the veteran third baseman gets on base at a very high rate. Not only does that create traffic on the basepaths, but it also adds stress to opposing staffs.
Additionally, Muncy's ability to hit the ball out of the park with relative ease is also something that will greatly benefit the team.
The Dodgers offense generated just one run in the first two games of the series against Arizona, something that Muncy's presence in the lineup will surely change. Amidst a tight division race, the Dodgers need Muncy more than ever but will have to make do without him for a bit longer.
