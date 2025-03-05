Dodgers' Max Muncy Was Scared His Body Was Telling Him to Retire Last Year
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was one of the many players who sustained an injury last season. Muncy remained on the injured list for three long months with a stubborn oblique injury.
The third baseman's struggles to return caused some doubt, so much so that Muncy was contemplating retirement.
“When you’re in month three of not playing, and nothing’s getting better, you’re starting to have thoughts in your head,” Muncy said, via Jack Harris of The Los Angeles Times. “Like, ‘Is this my body telling me that you just can’t do this anymore?’ That was a tough one for me.”
Muncy's recent injury history could be why so many people speculated the Dodgers were looking to trade for Nolan Arenado this offseason, but the defending champions always stood by their starting third baseman.
Regardless of the trade rumors, Muncy was not bothered by the speculation and would have been happy to welcome the 10-time Gold Glove winner with open arms.
“As long as I get to stay around, I don’t care who they bring in,” Muncy said. “I think Andrew (Friedman) and Brandon (Gomes) know my stance on that extremely well. I’ve never been one that said ‘No, I’m not going to play this position, I’m not going to play that position. I’m not going to bat in this spot in the order.’ I don’t care.
"As long as you put me out there, I’ll play wherever they want to put me. As long as it means I’m out there on that field wearing Dodger blue, playing in that stadium. You’re talking about arguably the best defensive third baseman if you look at his numbers. I can see why it would be appealing. To me, it doesn’t matter. I just want to be there and help the team win.”
Now that it's been confirmed Muncy is penciled in as the Dodgers' starting third baseman, the hope is that he stays healthy throughout the 2025 campaign.
