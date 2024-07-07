Dodgers May Have a New Solution to Replace Max Muncy as Third Base
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without their primary third base, Max Mucny, for almost two months. Muncy has been sidelined due to a Grade 1 right oblique strain, and while he is progressing, we may not see him on the field until another few more weeks.
In the meantime, a variety of players have filled his void, including veteran Chris Taylor, Kiké Hernández, L.A.'s newest addition, Cavan Biggio, and sometimes Miguel Rojas.
Even without Muncy, the Dodgers sit comfortably at the top of the National League West division. Although that's the case, the Dodgers are never satisfied with staying put, and that's the case regarding their mary go-round of the third base position.
While four guys can play third on a nightly basis, depending on the matchup, there's a chance another player may join the rotation. According to manager Dave Roberts, Dodgers promising young star Miguel Vargas could get some run at third base.
Fabian Ardaya of The Atheltic shared via Twitter/X.
Vargas is no stranger to playing the infield, although most of his time in the big leagues has been spent in the outfield. The 24-year-old has been L.A.'s top prospect for some time now, and while it hasn't been a seamless fit at times, injuries to L.A.'s biggest stars have allowed him to showcase his skills in the big leagues.
The Dodgers and their Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City played him extensively last season at second base, but he's played exclusively left field and D.H. in 2024. A spot at third base is up for biogs, and with Vargas' abilities there, which include a solid arm and athleticism, it could be his spot for the taking in the meantime.
A new defensive position could be just what Vargas needs to find his footing in the major leagues finally.