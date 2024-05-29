Dodgers-Mets: How to Watch, Predictions, Odds, and More for Series Finale
The Dodgers look to pick up where they left off in Tuesday's doubleheader as they face off against the New York Mets on Wednesday at Citi Field, the finale of a three-game series. The Dodgers, holding a solid 33-22 record, aim to bounce back after a recent spell where their offense has seen them scoring three or fewer runs in five of their last seven games.
The Mets, currently at 22-32, are also struggling to put runs on the board, having lost 16 straight when scoring 3 or fewer. They'll face a stiff challenge in Dodgers left-hander James Paxton (5-0, 3.49 ERA), who has a 3.92 career ERA in his career against the Mets.
How to Watch
• Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Citi Field
• TV Coverage: MLB Network (out of market only), SportsNet LA
• Online Streaming: MLB.TV or the MLB app
• Radio coverage: 830-AM
Odds
• Los Angeles Dodgers: +136
• New York Mets: -162
• Over/Under: 7.5
• Odds via DraftKings
Predictions
Considering the Dodgers' resilience and their record with Paxton on the mound, there's good reason to expect a strong performance from the visiting team.
More
• Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with an impressive .430 on-base percentage, and his consistent ability to get on base will be critical in this matchup.
• The Dodgers' bullpen has maintained a major league-best 2.01 ERA over the last 34 games.
• Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.