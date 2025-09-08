Dodgers' Michael Conforto Put On Hot Seat By Team Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a disappointing showing from Michael Conforto this season.
With a .194 batting average across 124 appearances, and an OPS of just .624, the veteran is a far cry from where LA thought he would producing this season.
During Conforto's 2024 campaign with the San Francisco Giants, he had a slightly down season, but was still hitting .237/.309/.450 with a .759 OPS. As the 2025 campaign has trudged on, these numbers would be welcomed with open arms from LA, especially for the deal he signed this offseason.
Dodgers insider Sonja Chen recently remarked on Conforto's frustrating season, and brought his weighty deal into question as the postseason looms.
"The Dodgers had hoped to unlock something closer to Conforto's early-career form when they signed him to a one-year, $17 million deal, but that has not materialized," Chen writes. "He had a strong July, but it was the only month he's batted above .200 this season. With Max Muncy, Tommy Edman, and Hyeseong Kim on the way back, Conforto could not only be fighting for playing time but also for a spot on the postseason roster."
Injuries have played a major role in the defending champions not meeting the expectations laid out for them, but Kim is already back in the lineup with Muncy and Edman looking to follow.
Edman has missed a little over a month with an ankle injury, but is already showing promising signs in Triple-A on his rehab assignment, both offensively and defensively.
Muncy missed a month of time due to a scary looking knee injury that took place moments before future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw threw the 3,000th strikeout of his career, came back for eight games and had a 1.401 OPS for those games, and has missed the last three weeks with an oblique injury.
Conforto needs to step things up for not just his own sake to make the postseason roster, but a change in his production could be the reason for how many October games the Dodgers end up playing in.
Sunday showed promise from LA after snapping the five-game losing streak thanks to a Kershaw gem and two home runs from superstar Shohei Ohtani, but the momentum needs to be carried through the next stretch of September and hopefully turned into another title push.
