Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Makes Big Announcement Following Roki Sasaki Signing
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers have made some great additions to the roster this offseason, it's important to not forget the fantastic players already in the clubhouse.
Miguel Rojas, the team's veteran shortstop, recently gave up his jersey number for Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki. On Wednesday, Sasaki debuted his new jersey with the No. 11.
Now that Sasaki is set to wear No. 11 with the Dodgers, it inevitably meant Rojas would have to pick a new number for himself. Rojas chose to go back to when his career began in the big leagues in 2014.
Rojas made his MLB debut with the Dodgers, except at the time, he was No. 72. Eleven years later, he will wear the same number.
Rojas showed off his new jersey in a recent Instagram post. The veteran shortstop also mentioned Sasaki in his caption.
“BACK TO THE ROOTS,” Rojas wrote.
“This number means a lot to me and my family. More than a decade ago I made my MLB debut wearing number 72 but it’s time to create some new memories and of course the goal is clear win another championship," Rojas added.
“Number 11 will be in good hands. While I was wearing 11 I always wanted to represent and carry the leagacy of the great Manny Mota I compared myself to his game, playing with a lot of passion and obviously the Latin flow that goes through our veins.
“Now it’s time to pass the torch and I’m excited to play behind Roki Sasaki and help him to fit right in with the Dodgers culture which is expecting to win every single day."
During his introductory press conference, Sasaki took the time to thank Rojas for giving up his number.
“I’m really grateful that a veteran like Miguel Rojas has let me wear No. 11,” Sasaki said. “I haven’t decided yet on what I’m going to give, but I’m going to start thinking about that.”
The No. 17 jersey cost Shohei Ohtani a Porsche last offseason. It remains to be seen what No. 11 costs Sasaki.
