World Series Winning Pitcher Praises Dodgers for Investing in Team to Win
Anthony Banda’s path through Major League Baseball has been a unique and eventful journey before finding a home with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The left-handed pitcher spent parts of eight MLB seasons with seven different teams before being acquired by the Dodgers from Cleveland in May.
The move proved to be a turning point for Banda, who became a reliable arm in the Dodgers bullpen during their postseason run. Over 10 playoff appearances, he allowed just one run while striking out eight batters, solidifying his role as a dependable reliever.
Banda’s 2024 season was the best of his career, showcasing significant improvement. Prior to this breakout year, he had accumulated just 168.1 innings across eight major league seasons, with a career ERA of 4.92 and a 4.15 FIP.
However, his recent performance demonstrated his growth and ability to contribute consistently. Banda’s success came as the Dodgers continued to build one of the most formidable rosters in baseball.
The Dodgers made waves this offseason by adding relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates to their bullpen, further strengthening an already deep pitching staff. These additions put Banda in a unique position, joining a roster that many consider to be among the most talented in recent memory.
While some players might feel overshadowed by such high-profile moves, Banda has taken it all in stride, particularly when it comes to the addition of Scott.
In a recent interview with MLB Network Radio, Banda revealed his admiration for Scott, who has established himself as one of the top left-handed relievers in the game.
“My raw thoughts were, ‘Oh my gosh, this is incredible,’” Banda said, reflecting on the opportunity to share a bullpen with a player he has long respected.
Banda also is in awe of what the front office has done, praising them for putting the team in the best position to win.
"They're investing in the team to win," Banda added.
For Banda, the chance to learn from experienced players like Scott and Yates represents another step in his development as a pitcher.
The Dodgers’ commitment to assembling a strong bullpen not only benefits the team’s chances of success but also provides a valuable environment for players like Banda to thrive. As he prepares for the 2025 season, Banda is excited to be a part of this roster that is an early preseason favorite to win another World Series.