Dodgers' Mookie Betts Believes This Season Will Be Stain on Hall of Fame Resume

Aug 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) hits a RBI single during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts said his disappointing 2025 season will be a blemish on his career, which will likely land him in the Hall of Fame one day.

Betts has had a career-worst season, posting what would be the lowest OPS in his career over the course of a season, more than .100 points lower than his previous career-low of .803. He is currently batting below league average with an OPS+ of 90 on the season.

“Yes and no,” Betts said of whether or not needing to worry about his stats was 'freeing'. “Yes, because you know you can’t salvage the season. But no, because I want to be in the Hall of Fame one day and you have to accept these numbers are always going to be there. It’s kind of hard to accept that. But at the end of the day, it is what it is. I just have to find ways to help the team win.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has tried moving Betts around in the lineup to fix his struggles, however hadn't found much success until the last week. After going hitless through the first four games of August, Betts has a five-game hit streak, including three multi-hit games since Aug. 5.

Betts has attributed his struggles this season to the fractured hand he suffered last season, stating he hasn't played up to his usual pace since the injury.

“I really haven’t been right since I came back from my hand last year,” Betts said.

Betts broke his hand in the middle of last June and spent close to two months on the injured list out of commission.

“Think about it,” Betts said. “Go and look at it. I haven’t been right since.”

Despite his struggles, the Dodgers are still atop their division and have a two-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers will face the Padres twice in August, likely playing a huge part for both teams in the remainder of the season. They will hope Betts can continue to enjoy the rich vein of form he has found and continue to be an asset for the Dodgers offense through the remainder of the season.

Their next challenge comes against the Los Angeles Angels, who swept them earlier in the season. The opening game of the series comes on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.

