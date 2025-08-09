Dodgers' Mookie Betts Says His Struggles Date Back to Last June, And Thinks He Knows Why
In an extremely promising showing on Friday night, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts smashed his first home run in over a month. His two-run shot gave the Dodgers a lead that they wouldn't let go of for the rest of the night.
Betts recently spoke on what the cause of his career-worst slump might have been, and what he is doing to try and get back to form like the glimpse Dodgers fans saw on Friday.
More news: Dodgers Make Shocking Roster Call Up
“I really haven’t been right since I came back from my hand last year,” Betts said.
Betts broke his hand in the middle of last June and spent close to two months on the injured list out of commission.
“Think about it,” Betts said. “Go and look at it. I haven’t been right since.”
Betts played 44 regular season games after returning from the IL. He was batting .263 with an .811 OPS, compared to a .304 batting average before the injury with an OPS of .892.
During the postseason, Betts was hitting .290 through 16 games with four home runs and 16 RBIs on the way to the Dodgers' banner No. 8.
This season, Betts has a .239 batting average and a hard-hit rate (batted balls with an exit velocity of 95mph or faster) of just 33.2 percent, putting him in the 16th percentile in MLB.
More news: Dave Roberts Gets Brutally Honest About Roki Sasaki's Spot With Dodgers
“I wasn’t blaming it on my hand or anything,” he said. “I was just saying since coming back, I haven’t done anything. It’s not just this season.
The superstar has had an unbelievably difficult season.
“There’s no correlation to anything,” Betts said. “I wish I could blame it on something, but nah.”
Towards the end of spring training, a stomach bug sent him home early from the team trip to Japan, and he missed the first two games of the season. Betts recently lost his stepfather last month, further adding to a challenging time this year.
“It’s unexplainable,” Betts said. “I don’t know. It sucks. You know how in “Space Jam”, they take your superpowers away? Kind of what it feels like. I’ve never been there, never done that, so to have that happen, I don’t know how to get out of it.”
Latest Dodgers News:
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.