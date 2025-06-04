Dodgers' Mookie Betts Doesn't Know Why His Offensive Numbers Have Dipped
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts remains day-to-day as he recovers from a fractured toe.
More news: Dodgers Cut Pitcher After Only Two Games
Manager Dave Roberts admitted that Betts' injury could linger for some time, which is why the Dodgers avoided placing the star on the injured list. They don't believe him missing 10 days will make much of a difference, as he's just going to just have to play through it for the foreseeable future.
In the offseason, Betts worked at making the unprecedented transition from right field to shortstop. As he's acclimated to the new role as the Dodgers' infield quarterback, the offensive side of Betts has seemingly suffered.
The Dodgers star is putting the ball in play at the highest rate of his prolific career, but he isn't hitting it hard as often. According to Statcast, Betts' barrel percentage (4.3) and hard-hit percentage (36.8) are the lowest he's ever ranked in those categories.
Additionally, his average exit velocity this season (89 mph) is the lowest since the 2017 season.
While the numbers show it's been a down year for Betts, the Gold Glover isn't sure why he has shown some struggle at the plate this season.
Betts is hitting .254 with eight home runs and 31 runs batted in. His expected batting average is .272, per Baseball Savant.
“I’m not sure, man,” Betts said to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. “I wish I knew, then I would answer it. But I don’t have any real excuses or anything.”
Betts was insistent that playing shortstop was not part of the problem.
“I mean, you can point to it and try to make it about shortstop, but it’s not about shortstop,” Betts said. “Because remember, last year, I was playing pretty well, playing at shortstop. I had no idea what I was doing. Now, I’m way more confident in how I show up and prepare each and every day. The shortstop argument can’t be it.”
More news: Dodgers Linked to $70 Million NL West Rival as Potential Trade Fit
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.