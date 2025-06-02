Dodgers Cut Pitcher After Only Two Games
The Chris Stratton era in Los Angeles is over.
The journeyman reliever was designated for assignment Monday, one day after he allowed one run in two innings against the New York Yankees in Sunday's 7-3 loss.
More news: Dodgers Make Trade, Acquire Pitcher From Mariners
Stratton, who signed with the Dodgers on May 25, three days after he was released by the Kansas City Royals, made only two appearances in a Dodger uniform. He appeared in both games over the weekend against the Yankees, allowing a total of two runs over three innings.
The Dodgers are Stratton's seventh team in a career that began in 2016 with the San Francisco Giants.
More news: 2 Former Dodgers Among Candidates For Managerial Opening: Report
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled reliever Ryan Loutos from Triple-A Oklahoma City for his second stint with the team. They also formally announced the acquisition of Will Klein, who was acquired from the Seattle Mariners earlier Monday, and optioned Noah Davis.
Klein and Loutos will be active for the first of four games against the New York Mets.
More news: General Manager Heaps Praise on 3 Dodgers Prospects
it's the second big league stint for Loutos, whom the Dodgers acquired on May 1 from the St. Louis Cardinals in a cash trade. The 26-year-old right-hander coughed up two runs in one inning in his only appearance for the Dodgers after the trade, against the Angels on May 16.
Davis has made four appearances for the Dodgers this season. His two scoreless innings Sunday against the Yankees marked his first major-league appearance since April.
More to come on this story.