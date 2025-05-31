Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has Fracture, Return Timeline Unknown
Pitcher after pitcher has gone down to injury for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.
But this time, shortstop Mookie Betts is the injured player in question.
The injury is unrelated to baseball, as the eight-time All-Star banged his toe on a piece of furniture in his house on Wednesday.
“I was just going to the bathroom in the dark and hit my toe on a wall,” Betts said.
After undergoing X-rays on Friday, the results revealed Betts fractured his toe, per the Los Angeles Times.
Fortunately for the Dodgers, Betts' injury is expected to be minor and short-term but the organization does not have an exact date for his return.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he does not expect Betts to go on the injured list. Additionally, the organization plans to evaluate Betts on a day-to-day basis depending on how he describes the pain.
“I know it’s at the tip of his toe, so it’s going to be one of those situations [that is] per his [pain] tolerance,” Roberts said. “I don’t expect an IL. We’ll probably have him down for the series and hopefully he’ll be available to hit in a big spot. And then we’ll kind of see. But I think for me right now it’s just day to day.”
The Dodgers planned for Betts to play in their home series against the New York Yankees.
However, Betts reportedly felt discomfort while trying to put on his shoes so Los Angeles ultimately decided to keep him out of the game.
The Dodgers replaced Betts with shortstop Miguel Rojas, who stepped in for Betts for two months last season when he fractured his left hand over the summer.
Betts’ injury is the least severe of the recent outbreak of injuries that have plagued the Dodgers’ pitching staff.
Most recently, right-handed reliever Evan Phillips was transferred to the 60-day injured list because he will need Tommy John surgery for an elbow injury he sustained this season.
In addition to Phillips, standout starting pitchers Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow along with highly-anticipated rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki have all landed on IL.
The influx of injuries to their top players may be frustrating for the Dodgers, but the good news is that Betts is not expected to join the long-list of players on IL.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.