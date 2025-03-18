Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has Lost Concerning Amount of Weight Dealing With Illness
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has lost nearly 15 pounds because of an illness that he is currently dealing with.
Betts missed the final two Cactus League games, two exhibition games at the Tokyo Dome, and will not play in either games of the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.
“He’s not going to play in these two games,” manager Dave Roberts said. “When you’re dehydrated, that’s what opens a person up to soft tissue injuries. We’re very mindful of that.”
The Dodgers re-evaluated Betts after a workout Monday, and it was evident how fatigued the superstar was.
“I think that we’re really trying to be mindful of not just Opening Day but not putting him in harm’s way,” Roberts said. “He hasn’t taken live at-bats or played in any games (in a week) and not to put him in a position where he potentially could get hurt.
"I just don’t think the training staff would feel good about that.”
Betts is so ill that the Dodgers sent him home early in order to rest up for the team's domestic Opening Day against the Detroit Tigers.
