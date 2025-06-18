Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has No Plans to Reach Out Following Rafael Devers Trade
Two stars that helped the Boston Red Sox hoist the Commissioners Trophy in the 2018 World Series are now in the National League West division.
Mookie Betts is the beloved superstar for the Los Angeles Dodgers who helped raise two banners in L.A. since his arrival in 2020 and in a shocking move on Sunday afternoon, Boston's now-former designated hitter Rafael Devers was dealt to the San Francisco Giants.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Shocking Admission After Pitching Debut
“I just thought it was crazy,” said Betts. “Nothing really to say, it’s just crazy.”
The trade will surely send shockwaves through MLB, but the Dodgers were uniquely involved on Sunday not just because the Giants are a divisional rival and the team that L.A. was playing Friday, but because San Francisco's starting pitcher found out he was a casualty of the trade about 20 minutes before throwing the game's first pitch.
The Giants had a package consisting of right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs, minor league right-hander Jose Bello, and the man who the Dodgers presumed they would be facing up until the trade was announced, southpaw Kyle Harrison.
The Giants threw in Sean Hjelle as the last-minute starting pitcher.
More news: Dodgers Outfielder Calls Out Padres Pitcher, Says He Hit Him on Purpose
As for Betts, a notable former teammate of Devers, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya revealed that the Dodgers superstar has no plans to reach out.
“I’ll see him real soon and I’ll be laughing and joking with him as I always do,” Betts said.
The two will get plenty of time to interact as they are now divisional rivals, in the National League nonetheless.
Someone with experience playing for the Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox is manager Dave Roberts. He was an outfielder in L.A. from 2002-2004 until he was traded to Boston in the middle of what would turn into a championship season.
Roberts also played in S.F. during the last two seasons of his MLB tenure in 2007 and 2008. He spoke on the Giants, who are currently No. 2 in the division, making competitive moves to bolster their offense as the middle of the season approaches.
“They’re going for it,” Roberts said. “They put themselves in a position to make a run, and they got better.”
More news: Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Garners Insane Number of All-Star Votes
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.