Dodgers Outfielder Calls Out Padres Pitcher, Says He Hit Him on Purpose
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres, 6-3, in Monday's series opener of a four-game set, but it didn't come without some drama between the two National League rivals.
Andy Pages was hit by a 98 mph fastball served up by Padres right-hander Dylan Cease in the bottom of the fourth inning. This sparked an elongated staredown between Pages and Cease as both team's bullpens prepared for an imminent brawl.
There were no scuffles on the diamond, however, as Pages would make his way to first base in what would result in a five-run fourth inning for L.A. The young outfielder spoke after the game about feeling like there was intent behind Cease's offering that struck him.
More news: Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Garners Insane Number of All-Star Votes
"They thought I was relaying signs when I was jumping at second base, I think," Pages said through an interpreter. "It's impossible that he can't miss a slider on the corner and he missed a fastball a strike zone inside."
To Pages' point, Cease was displaying some of his best stuff at Dodger Stadium, finishing the day with nine strikeouts to just one walk across five innings.
He would, however, give up his second and third earned runs of the inning a batter before Pages, perhaps showing signs of losing a touch of command ahead of his errant pitch to the outfielder.
Pages also spoke on his reaction to Cease in the moment and falling victim to the intense circumstances of the game.
"I don't think it was the right way to react. But like I told him, there are things you don't really see sometimes. I told him I reacted on adrenaline."
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Provides Major Health Update
Cease, on the other hand, still didn't quite get why Pages stared him down and took an extended amount of time before taking first base.
“I didn’t understand it,” Cease said. “It’s not going to deter me from throwing inside. I don’t know if I’ve ever hit a Dodger before. It just happens. It’s part of the game.”
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Addressed Padres' Manny Machado Regarding Checked Swing
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.