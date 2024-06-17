Dodgers' Mookie Betts Opens Up About Fractured Hand
Tyler Glasnow's dominant seven-inning start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Dodger Stadium was overshadowed when Mookie Betts took a 98 mph fastball off the back of his left hand in the bottom of the seventh.
The Dodgers went on to win 3-0 thanks to two home runs from Shohei Ohtani and one from Freddie Freeman but X-rays showed that Betts suffered a fracture in his left hand. He won’t need surgery, but he will be sidelined for several weeks — if not months.
“I think that’s the first time I got hit in the hand, so I wasn’t sure [how bad it was],” Betts told Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA after the game. “I just went numb, and it hurt. Unfortunately, it’s broken. There’s nothing we can really do now.”
Betts did not travel with the team to Denver on Sunday night. He will be examined by Dr. Steven Shin, a hand specialist, on Monday.
“What’s next? I’m honestly not sure,” Betts said. “Obviously, I’ll be watching the boys, cheering them on, but other than that, it’s just rest, maybe use it as a mental break, be ready to go whenever it heals up.”
Miguel Rojas will replace Betts at shortstop with Kiké Hernández filling in at times. The team will recall left fielder Miguel Vargas from triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Betts on the roster. Ohtani will likely be moved to the leadoff spot in the order.
Betts was batting .304 with a .893 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 10 homers, 16 doubles, 40 RBIs and 50 runs scored when he exited the game.