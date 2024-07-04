Dodgers 'Most Likely' Landing Spot for Superstar Outfielder if Traded: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly pursuing help in the outfield ahead of this year's trade deadline. Since James Outman struggled in the majors and got sent back down to Triple-A, the Dodgers have needed extra help in the outfield.
One of the top players expected to be on the market is Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. He is a highly coveted outfielder this year, and MLB insider Jon Heyman believes that the Dodgers are one of two teams 'most likely' to bring in Robert at the deadline. The other team Heyman believes is in contention is the Seattle Mariners. Heyman did also note that he thinks the Mariners are his pick to land Roberts, but overall the Dodgers are among the two favorite teams, via B/R Walk Off.
Roberts made his MLB debut back in 2020, and has spent the last four years with the White Sox. He has appeared in just 32 games so far this season, and has slashed .215/.286/.512 with a .798 OPS, 10 home runs, and 18 RBIs. When he made his first All-Star appearance last year, he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs and 80 RBIs.
Along with these accomplishments, Roberts is a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner. He just needs to figure out how to stay healthy.