Dodgers Named Best Fit for $120 Million Superstar Free Agent in Potential Blockbuster Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed some of the top players in this offseason's free agent class, and it has baseball insiders wondering whether the defending champions will ink an outlandish deal.
More news: Dodgers Sign Ex-Yankees Pitcher in Hopes of Finding Offseason's Steal
The Dodgers have been named the best fit for free agent third baseman Alex Bregman by ESPN's David Schoenfield.
"This is a long shot because the Dodgers have Max Muncy at third base and signed Korea's Hyeseong Kim, who's penciled in at second. But play this out," Schoenfield wrote. "Muncy is signed for one more year, though the Dodgers hold a club option for 2026. Kim doesn't have much power, so there's a chance he struggles at the plate and he's more of a utility infielder than a regular.
"The Dodgers also have more than $49 million coming off the books after 2025 in Muncy, Chris Taylor, Miguel Rojas and Michael Conforto. Bregman gives them a much better contact hitter for the middle of the lineup compared with Muncy and Teoscar Hernandez -- and contact hitting is a huge key in the postseason. Yes, for one season it would be a bit of a logjam with Bregman, Muncy and Kim, but there are plenty of at-bats to go around."
Theoretically, Bregman could shift between second and third next season and replace Muncy in 2026. But would the Dodgers really bring in a member of the 2017 Houston Astros?
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the Dodgers are focused on rewarding their fans this winter.
“From our standpoint, that’s our only mission: to do everything we can to be great stewards of this organization and to reward our incredibly passionate fans," Friedman said.
Knowing the sentiment surrounding the Astros, acquiring Bregman seems like a long shot in terms of satisfying fans. Although his talent would strengthen the roster, fans associate Bregman with cheating.
Furthermore, the Dodgers place a priority of chemistry and camaraderie within the clubhouse. It's unclear if Bregman would be a good fit for the team.
Fans would likely rather have the Dodgers focus on bringing back fan favorite Kiké Hernández instead of inking a deal with Bregman. There is no shortage of talent on the Dodgers' roster, so signing Bregman isn't necessary.
Bregman's current market value on Spotrac is four years, $120 million. However, it's been reported he's seeking a six- or seven-year deal.
More news: Dodgers World Series Winning Reliever Cut by Blue Jays for Max Scherzer