Dodgers News: Latest Injury Updates on 3 Key Players
Los Angeles Dodger manager Dave Roberts provided an update on three important players prior to Tuesday's doubleheader against the New York Mets: closer Evan Phillips, infielder Max Muncy, and starting pitcher Bobby Miller.
Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times shared the update via Twitter/X.
Phillips is tracking towards a return for Friday, when the Dodgers return to Chavez Ravine to take on the Colorado Rockies. The 29-year-old closer suffered a hamstring injury at the beginning of the month and was placed on the 15-day injured list.
Phillips is coming off a stellar outing in his first rehab appearance with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday.
Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller is set to make his next minor league rehab start on Friday or Saturday, with an affiliate to be determined.
The 25-year-old pitcher will go four innings, and the Dodgers will re-evaluate his status until then. Miller last pitched in the big leagues on April 10 against the Minnesota Twins.
In his most recent outing, Miller allowed three runs and threw 55 pitches over three frames in his first rehab outing with the Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday.
Muncy is still feeling his oblique strain, and the team will proceed cautiously. The two-time All-Star was doing some work in the field on Tuesday; however, Roberts mentioned that Muncy wouldn't progress to hitting off a tee until the team feels he's fully recovered. Given how things are progressing, we might not see Muncy until early June.
The veteran third baseman is hitting .223 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs through 40 games this season. Last year, Muncy swatted 36 home runs and drove in 105 in 135 games.