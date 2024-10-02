Dodgers News: Massive Freddie Freeman Injury Update as NLDS Nears
The Los Angeles Dodgers provided an optimistic update regarding their All-Star first baseman on Wednesday afternoon.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared that Freddie Freeman has been hitting in the batting cage and is expected to face live pitching on either Thursday or Friday.
Roberts is confident that Freeman will be in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS, though he acknowledged that the ankle injury may limit Freeman’s mobility both defensively and on the bases.
The Dodges will monitor his progress over the next couple of days.
Freeman sprained his ankle during last Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. In the seventh inning, he tried to avoid a poor throw from Jake Cronenworth at first base. As Freeman dodged the tag, he awkwardly stepped and twisted his ankle. Here's a video of the play:
Freeman did not travel with the team to Colorado but expressed optimism about returning for Game 1 of the NLDS. Currently, everything suggests he will be ready, but the next two days will be vital for him to reach near full health.
This season, Freeman played in 147 games, posting a .282/.378/.476 batting line with 22 home runs and 89 RBIs.
It's incredible that Freeman has achieved those number with all of the obstacles placed in front of him this season.
The first baseman, known for his durability, appeared relieved yet exhausted during the division-clinching celebration. He wore a boot on his right foot due to a sprained ankle sustained during th game.
His middle finger on his right hand remains broken, but these injuries seemed minor compared to the emotional challenges he faced this season.
He dealt with the loss of his close friend, Jason Heyward, who was released before the final month of the season, and struggled to find his swing, which frustrated him throughout the year.
Additionally, in July, his youngest son, Maximus, was hospitalized with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that temporarily left him paralyzed.
“Every day it’s a mental grind,” Freeman said last month while standing outside the Dodgers dugout. “I’m mentally exhausted. It’s not just (Maximus) getting better. There’s so much more that goes into something like this. I could tell you I need more than three days. I could probably tell you I’d need the rest of my life to (reset).”