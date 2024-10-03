Dodgers News: Padres Pulling Familiar Move to Keep LA Fans Out of Petco Park
The San Diego Padres are trying their best to keep Dodgers fans from attending any NLDS games played at Petco Park.
For those who were hoping to attend Game 3 and/or Game 4 in San Diego, it won't be possible according to the latest message from Ticketmaster.
"Petco Park is located in San Diego. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of San Diego County, southern Orange county, western Arizona, Las Vegas and the surrounding area, and all of Baja California," the message read. "Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by resdents outside San Diego County, southern Orange county, western Arizona, Las Vegas and the surrounding area, and all of Baja California will be canceled without notice and refunds given."
The message is a stark contrast from the "Beat LA" chants that erupted Wednesday night after the Padres earned a 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves.
It almost seems as if the Padres are fearful of a sea blue taking over Petco Park, something no team wants to see at their home stadium.
The Dodgers are hoping to get revenge in the best-of-five NLDS. The last time the two teams met in the postseason, the Padres beat Los Angeles in four games in 2022.
It was a shocking loss for Dodgers team that won 111 regular season games. The Dodgers latest matchup with the Padres was in late September.
The rivalry matchup was almost a practice run of the upcoming NLDS. The Dodgers took two of three games at Chavez Ravine, a feat that earned Los Angeles their 11th division title in the last 12 years.
The Dodgers finished the regular season with baseball's best record at 98-64. Although the Padres didn't finish with as good a record, San Diego ended the year as the hottest team in baseball since the All-Star break.
For years, the Padres have tried to remove their "little brother" title from the franchise. The Dodgers have always been the team to beat, while the Padres have often been put to the side.
However, in recent years, the San Diego organization has built a star-studded empire. Their lineup is dangerous and their pitching is just as much a threat.
The latest move to prevent Dodgers fans from entering Petco Park, however, doesn't quite echo the strength of the Padres. It's almost as if the Dodgers are the one insecurity that the Padres can't evade.
Fans only have to wait a few more days until the NLDS kicks off at Dodger Stadium.