Dodgers News: Teoscar Hernández's Agent Reveals the Factors That Brought Him to LA
When Teoscar Hernández signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January on a one-year, $23 million deal, there were some who believed Hernández settled, or could have signed a long-term deal elsewhere.
Hernández had the option to sign for multiple years with the Los Angeles Angels or Boston Red Sox, but he opted to prove what he could do on a one-year deal with the Dodgers.
Before Hernández takes the field for Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, Hernández's agent Rafa Nieves called out those who were initially skeptical of the deals.
"Nine months ago every agent criticized me and Teo for taking a 1-year deal," Nieves wrote on X.
"The truth is, the market was soft for everyone, and he was coming off a down year while playing in a very pitcher friendly environment.
We were looking for a 3-year deal, and while reading the market and realizing that deal might not exist, I asked him what his priority was and he said he wanted to win and play deep into October, so we pivoted and focused on getting the best short term deal on the best team interested," Nieves continued.
Nieves went on to list some of Hernández's accomplishments from this season, including winning the Home Run Derby, a career-high in home runs (33), making his second All-Star team, and advancing to the NLCS, among other accomplishments.
"He will win his 3rd Silver Slugger, and will probably get some MVP votes," Nieves added.
"On top of that, he made more money this year than he would have made on that 3-year deal and now he will go back out on the market after a career year.
Who’s laughing now?"
Hernández has certainly had a successful season, and continues to help the Dodgers drive further into the playoffs. He was instrumental during the Dodgers' National League Division Series victory over the San Diego Padres, slashing .333/.400/.667 with six hits, three runs, two home runs, and seven RBIs.
His efforts notably include a grand slam, and one of two runs in the Dodgers' 2-0 win Friday that clinched the series victory. He will look to repeat that impact in the NLCS.
Hernández is looking to remain with the Dodgers going forward, and has certainly earned a larger deal than what he took in January. The decision will ultimately come down to whether the two sides can agree to a contract that keeps him in LA in the long term.
More Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw May Not Pick Up Player Option With Los Angeles for 2025