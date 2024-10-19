Clayton Kershaw May Not Pick Up Player Option With Dodgers for 2025
When Clayton Kershaw agreed to his contract with the Los Angeles this past offseason, it included a player option for 2025.
On Monday, while interview with the FOX pregame show before Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets, Kershaw announced that he would be returning to play in 2025.
But, he might pick up the player option.
Kershaw has the choice to decline his player option and become a free agent. He would then have to re-sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a new deal.
“I think I’ll just kind of talk to Andrew, try to figure all that stuff out,” Kershaw said of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. “Not exactly sure.”
Not playing next year, however, isn't an option and he certainly isn't going to suit up for another team.
“I just thought everyone kind of assumed and knew I was coming back. I didn’t really think about it,” he said Tuesday at the Dodgers’ off-day workout at Citi Field.
“I’m going to be a Dodger,” he added.
Kershaw 2024 season didn't go according to plan. He returned from shoulder surgery in July and his season ended after seven starts due to a toe injury.
“I think probably more than anything just having surgery last year, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to get the surgery and then only have seven starts,” Kershaw said Tuesday. “It just kind of feels like a waste. Might as well make use of the new shoulder and see how it goes."
What seemed like a minor tweak escalated into bone spurs that could possibly require surgery. Kershaw said he and the team’s medical staff are “still deciding what to do."
“It’s not, like, super clear-cut,” he said. “But I think we’re getting a pretty decent plan together in place. Whatever happens, it can wait until after this run here.”
The three-time Cy Young winner isn't sure if he will be able to return on time to pitch a full season if he has surgery but the desire to continue pitching is still there.
“I think it’s all worth figuring out with Andrew after the season,” Kershaw said. “I don’t know if a full season is in the cards necessarily, but it might be. I just, I don’t know yet. Got to figure it out.”
But, one thing is certain for the 36-year-old.
“I just want to keep playing."
