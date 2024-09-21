Dodgers News: Tyler Glasnow Will Have Injured Elbow Re-Examined
The Los Angeles Dodgers are postseason-bound. For the 12th consecutive season, they will play in October, and this year, they will look to finish the job.
The Dodgers came into the season as a loaded bunch and favorites to win it all. However, as we approach October, they will be one of the more injured playoff teams.
Los Angeles has been decimated by injuries this season. They will be without many of their key players, especially in the pitching department. One critical pitcher the Dodgers will be without is right-handed ace Tyler Glasnow.
Glasnow has been ruled out for the season due to another elbow injury. The 31-year-old spoke to the media and said he will be "re-examined" in a few weeks.
Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times shared via Twitter/X.
L.A. Times Mike DiGiovanna shared that Glasnow said his follow-up imaging did not reveal anything more than an elbow sprain.
While it's great that Glansow won't require surgery, he didn't mince any words, saying he is beyond frustrated with his season coming to an end.
"It's extremely frustrating," Glasnow said. "I wanted to come here to win a World Series and pitch in the postseason."
"Just knew it would have been dumb to keep throwing on it," he said.
This isn't the first time Glasnow has experienced elbow issues. Glasnow had Tommy John surgery in 2022 and made 21 starts and pitched 120 innings last season with the Tampa Bay Rays.
This season, his first with Los Angeles, he appeared to have found himself again. In 22 starts, he recorded a 9-6 record with a 3.49 ERA, 168 strikeouts, and a 0.94 WHIP in 134.0 innings pitched.
Glasnow was supposed to take the Dodgers over the top this season, but he said he would watch from the dugout as L.A. tries to finish the job without him.
The California native wants these elbow injuries to stop and told the media that he is seeking answers.
"I'm just trying to figure out something to get my arm to a good spot to try and relieve some of the tension in my elbow," he said. "I guess I'm just trying to figure all that out and implement it through the offseason and next season."
The 6-foot-8 pitcher was spectacular in his first season, and his focus now will be on getting healthy and being even better in 2025. His loss is a massive blow for the Dodgers, and we'll see if L.A. has enough arms to stay afloat.