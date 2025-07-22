Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: $72 Million All-Star Injured, Reliever Shockingly DFA’d, Dave Roberts Calls Out Outfielders

Nelson Espinal

Jun 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) and pitcher Tanner Scott (66) celebrate the victory against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.
Jun 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) and pitcher Tanner Scott (66) celebrate the victory against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, on Monday, giving the team their first win since the MLB All-Star break.

In the ninth inning, key offseason acquisition Tanner Scott left the game with an injury. He threw 22 pitches before being forced to exit with an arm injury.

In other news, the Dodgers made a transaction on the roster, cutting a relief pitcher and recalling Edgardo Henriquez.

Additionally, coach Dave Roberts called out the team's outfielders for a lackluster defensive showing.

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

