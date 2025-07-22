Dodgers Notes: $72 Million All-Star Injured, Reliever Shockingly DFA’d, Dave Roberts Calls Out Outfielders
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, on Monday, giving the team their first win since the MLB All-Star break.
In the ninth inning, key offseason acquisition Tanner Scott left the game with an injury. He threw 22 pitches before being forced to exit with an arm injury.
In other news, the Dodgers made a transaction on the roster, cutting a relief pitcher and recalling Edgardo Henriquez.
Additionally, coach Dave Roberts called out the team's outfielders for a lackluster defensive showing.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Exits Monday’s Game With Injury
Dodgers Shockingly Cut Reliever, Recall Edgardo Henriquez
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out Outfielders for Bad Defense: 'That Stuff Can't Happen'
Dodgers Tabbed Best Landing Spot for $4.125 Million Shutdown Reliever at Trade Deadline
Watch: Mookie Betts' Cameo in the 'Naked Gun' Reboot Evokes Classic ESPN Ads
Dodgers' Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw Get Brutally Honest About Team's Struggles
Shohei Ohtani's Feelings on Moving Down in Dodgers Lineup Revealed
Dodgers' Mookie Betts Changes Tune on Shortstop Negatively Affecting His Offense
Dodgers Tweets of the Day:
