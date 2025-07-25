Dodgers Notes: Former Top Prospect Officially Released, Ex-Dodger Suddenly Retires, Blockbuster Trade Links
The Minnesota Twins released former Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya on Wednesday after a catastrophic 20 games in Triple-A this season, where he went 5-for-59 with 40 strikeouts.
Cartaya was the top prospect in the Dodgers organization in 2022 and 2023, but was traded in January after an average year in Triple-A in 2024.
MLB veteran Jesse Chavez announced his retirement on Thursday after electing free agency from the Braves organization on Monday.
Chavez spent part of 2016 with the Dodgers, posting a 4.21 ERA through 23 appearances out of the bullpen. He played 18 seasons in the major leagues.
The Dodgers have been linked to several teams to solve numerous issues in their lineup, with the most attractive names being Kyle Stowers and Seth Lugo.
