Dodgers Not Pursuing Blockbuster Trade Despite Obvious Need, Says Insider
The Dodgers' bullpen needs help and, according to multiple reports this month, their front office won't be afraid to make a trade to get it. The only question is who the Dodgers will acquire.
Depending on which reporter is talking to which sources, the answer seems to vary.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the Dodgers have talked with the Minnesota Twins about Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, the Baltimore Orioles about Felix Bautista, the St. Louis Cardinals about Ryan Helsley, the Pittsburgh Pirates about David Bednar, and the Cleveland Guardians about Emmanuel Clase.
Each of the six pitchers has closing experience, some more recent than others. But some are more attainable than others.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers are far from alone in their interest in Clase.
"It would have to be quite a compelling offer," Heyman wrote on Twitter/X on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Robert Murray suggested Wednesday on The Baseball Insiders that the Dodgers might not be in the market for a reliever with closing experience.
"I don’t think they’re going to want to explore the deep end of the bullpen market," Murray said of the Dodgers. "As of this point I haven’t heard them connected to David Bednar. I haven’t heard them connected to a lot of the big names. That’s obviously subject to change because we’re eight days away from the deadline."
The Dodgers' bullpen needs are growing more, not less, pronounced as the deadline approaches.
Reliever Ben Casparius exited Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins with a cramp in his calf. Jack Little is on the taxi squad in case Casparius' injury requires a trip to the injured list, manager Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday.
Casparius' injury, however minor, adds to an already-long list of ailments plaguing the Dodgers' bullpen. Tanner Scott (elbow), Blake Treinen (forearm), Michael Kopech (knee), and Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) figured to be high-leverage options for manager Dave Roberts, but all are on the injured list. So is former closer Evan Phillips, who underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in June.
"They will be adding to the bullpen at this point," Murray said of the Dodgers. "They have to do something. I just don’t think it will be the typically big splash we’re used to the Dodgers doing.”
If Murray's assessment is correct, and the Dodgers do not trade for a reliever with closing experience, it could be an indication that the front office perceives its internal solutions — among pitchers returning from injuries, pitchers moving from the rotation to the bullpen, or pitchers coming up from the minors — are more attractive than the possibilities on the trade market.
Those scenarios invite their own share of intrigue, making the Dodgers a fascinating team as the deadline approaches.
