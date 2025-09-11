Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Roster Move, Predicted to Sign Kyle Tucker, Clayton Kershaw in Relief?
The Los Angeles Dodgers walloped the Colorado Rockies, 9-0, on Wednesday thanks to a season-high 11 strikeouts from Blake Snell and a four-hit day from Mookie Betts that included a grand slam. LA improved to 82-64 on the year and swept Colorado en route to their fourth straight victory.
In other news, the Dodgers made a roster move, activating a veteran utility star. In a corresponding move, an outfielder was optioned to Triple-A.
Additionally, the Dodgers have been predicted to sign All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker by rival executives around MLB. Although he certainly won't be cheap, the glaring lack of depth in the outfield this season may just be enough of a reason for LA to make a play.
Finally, a team insider claimed that future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw could be a bullpen option during the postseason. The veteran southpaw has been extremely dependable as of late, but could prove to be an additional layer of protection to the bullpen in October.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Activate Veteran Utility Player, Option Outfielder to Triple-A
Dodgers Predicted to Sign $500 Million All-Star Outfielder This Offseason By MLB Execs
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Could Come Out of Bullpen in Playoffs, Says Insider
Dodgers Manager Says Young Pitcher is 'Real Option' for Postseason Roster
Dodgers Manager Reveals Why He Dropped Outfielder in Batting Order
Dodgers Haven't Made Decision on Shohei Ohtani's Role in Playoffs, Says Dave Roberts
