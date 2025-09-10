Dodgers Manager Reveals Why He Dropped Outfielder in Batting Order
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts opened up regarding his decision to move down slumping outfielder Andy Pages in the batting order.
Roberts, especially in the regular season, is known for letting players ride out their slump once they earn his trust.
Pages has delivered this season for the Dodgers during notable stretches, although he has struggled in the last couple of weeks. In his last seven games, Pages is hitting .160/.192/.280 with one homer and two RBIs.
More news: Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Gets Honest on Losing No-Hitter, Game to Orioles
As a response, Roberts has moved the right-hander down in the order, going to the eighth spot in the lineup.
“I think that certainly the last 30 days, the way Andy’s been swinging, and kind of scuffling (it can help) to kind of let the game come to him a little bit,” Roberts said, according to Doug Padilla of The Orange County Register.
“I think it is a better spot for him. I think it’s good.”
Pages has been prominently in the middle of the order for the Dodgers, but he is now featuring at the bottom until his hitting starts to rebound.
For the Dodgers to have success come October, players like Pages will need to help turn the lineup over towards the big three of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Shohei Ohtani.
More news: Shohei Ohtani Did Something He Never Does to Save Dodgers
Betts said as much after the team's 7-2 win on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies.
"I think it's the Teo, the Muncy, the middle, the Pages, those guys are really what make us go," Betts said.
"We at the top can do our thing and whatnot, but it really takes those guys really just to cause more havoc and make it really tough on opposing pitchers. We do our thing up there, but it's really those guys that kind of carry us."
On the season as a whole, Pages is hitting .269/.312/.455 with 24 homers and 79 RBIs. He is valued at 3.0 WAR, solidifying himself in the everyday player role.
He is driving in runs well — with a 111 wRC+ — and fields the ball solidly.
Los Angeles is in the middle of a battle for the National League West, and Pages getting going once again could be the difference maker in a tight race.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.