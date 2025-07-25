Dodgers Open to Adding Utility Player at Trade Deadline, Says Insider
Positional versatility is not on a short list of the Dodgers' roster weaknesses. Besides super-utility player Kiké Hernández, the Dodgers can plug several fielders at different defensive positions.
In fact, the list of players who have only played a single position this season for the Dodgers (Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Teoscar Hernandez, Michael Conforto) is shorter than the list of those of who have moved around the diamond.
Still, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Dodgers are "open to adding a utility player to help fill in the gaps left by their injured players, including third baseman Max Muncy, who is making progress in his recovery from a knee injury."
Muncy had only played third base this season before a left knee injury sent him to the injured list on July 2.
Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman have proven capable of holding down the fort at third base in the meantime. But the two veterans have been more anchored to the position than usual because of an injury to Hernández, who can play anywhere.
Muncy has begun a throwing and running program, potentially shortening his timeline to return from the original six-week estimate. Hernández, however, is reportedly in a holding pattern in his progress from an elbow injury.
Against this backdrop, it makes sense that the Dodgers would look to the trade market to shore up their bench. It's possible if not likely that they will find a better option outside the organization than within.
Nick Senzel, who played a variety of positions for the Reds, White Sox and Nationals from 2019-24, is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's slashing .297/.395/.459 during the streak, .260/.348/.419 overall, and probably represents the best in-house candidate for promotion. He's seen time at second base, third base, shortstop, left field, and right field for the Comets.
Looking around the league, one obvious trade target stands out.
The Dodgers had a trade in place to acquire utility player Luis Rengifo from the Angels five years ago, but the deal was nixed. Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling and — fortunately for the Dodgers — Andy Pages remained in the organization. Rengifo remained in Anaheim.
Rengifo, 28, is slashing .295/.347/.393 in his last 30 games after getting off to a slow start. He's seen time at third base, second base, and left field this year for the Angels; he's also seen time at shortstop, left field and center field in the past.
The Angels were not necessarily perceived as sellers before they were swept by the New York Mets this week. Now, at 49-54 and 5.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League, the Angels have little reason to hold onto veterans on expiring contracts.
Rengifo is eligible for free agency after the season, so the Dodgers likely would not have to give up much in a potential deal. He could man third base in Muncy's absence, and slide over to second base to give Edman and Hyeseong Kim a breather once Muncy returns. A switch-hitter, Rengifo might ultimately be the offensive upgrade the Dodgers need in left field over Conforto.
With six days remaining before the deadline, the Dodgers still have a little time to evaluate their options.
