Andrew Friedman Hints at Dodgers Adding Position Player After $69 Million All-Star Addition

The Dodgers might have made their biggest addition of the offseason already, when they signed free agent closer Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract.

That doesn't mean the Dodgers are done.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson that the Dodgers could still add a position player — either via free agency or trade — before his offseason wish list is complete.

“I think adding a position player, and ideally someone that’s really good on both sides of the ball," Friedman said. "We have some positional flexibility, so we’re not locked into, ‘It has to be this one specific spot,’ which just increases the chances. There are a lot of interesting guys, both on the free agent market and trade market, that we’re having a lot of active conversations on. We feel good about something lining up, but we may have to be a little bit patient.”

Any addition to the Dodgers' position player group would have a notable knock-down effect of some kind.

Friedman already re-signed veteran infielder and team leader Miguel Rojas after he played the hero in Game 7 of the World Series. That gives Rojas (a right-handed hitter), Hyeseong Kim (a left-handed hitter) and prospect Alex Freeland (a switch-hitter) the inside track to split time at second base in 2026.

But that arrangement assumes more playing time in the outfield for Tommy Edman, who missed significant time last season with an ankle injury. Edman, 30, might have a better chance at staying on the field if he's expected to cover less range.

Should the Dodgers acquire an outfielder, that would erode the path to playing time for their greatest area of prospect pipeline depth.

Outfielders Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Mike Sirota and Eduardo Quintero are all 22 or younger; so is former first-round draft pick Kendall George. None is necessarily expected to debut in 2026, but their impending arrival would seem to make it less likely the Dodgers would pay any kind of premium on a multi-year contract for a free agent outfielder.

Last week, the Dodgers added left-handed hitting outfielder Michael Siani on a waiver claim. His addition is unlikely to preclude the Dodgers from signing an outfielder to a one-year contract or trading for an outfielder who isn't under contract beyond 2026.

Maybe the only position the Dodgers seem unlikely to make a significant addition to is catcher.

All-Star catcher Will Smith is healthy. His backup, Dalton Rushing, was the top prospect in the organization this time a year ago. The Dodgers previously signed Eliezer Alfonzo to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Otherwise, as is his wont, Friedman is open to just about any roster possibilities this offseason.

