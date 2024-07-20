Dodgers Outright Pitcher to Minors, Clearing 40-Man Roster Spot
The Los Angeles Dodgers passed lefty Jose Hernandez through outright waivers and assigned him to their Rookie-level affiliate in the Arizona Complex League, per the team’s transaction log at MLB.com.
Hernandez was outrighted and cleared waivers to make room for Joe Kelly on the 40-man roster. Kelly was activated from the injured list on Friday. The news was confirmed by the club with a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Hernandez has already been in Glendale pitching in the Arizona Complex League building up his arm since being acquired from Pittsburgh in exchange for cash on June 13. Los Angeles will keep him in the organization as a depth piece that doesn't take up a 40-man roster spot.
The 26-year-old originally signed with the Dodgers out of the Dominican Republic back in 2016 and spent seven years in the organization before the Pirates selected him in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft. The lefty spent the 2023 season in the Pirates bullpen throwing 50.2 innings with a 4.97 ERA.
Because Pittsburgh rostered him for a full season, they were allowed to option him this season. He pitched 5.1 innings over seven appearances with the Pirates before ending up with Triple-A Indianapolis. He was designated for assignment in June after yielding 12 runs in 15.1 innings.
Kelly, 36, made 15 appearances before a right posterior shoulder strain sent him to the injured list after the Dodgers' May 5 game against Atlanta.
In 465 career games, primarily as a relief pitcher, Kelly is 53-37 with a 3.96 ERA across parts of 13 seasons. He's spent five seasons with the Dodgers in two different stints, going 8-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 141 games, recording three saves.
The Dodgers' bullpen could use a boost from the veteran.
In each of their final two games before the All-Star break, the Dodgers failed to hold on to ninth-inning leads in Detroit, losing both.