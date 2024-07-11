Dodgers Pitcher Bobby Miller's Stay in Minors Could Be Lengthy
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City, the team announced on Wednesday. The 25-year-old right-hander will return to the minors after posting an 8.07 ERA across seven starts this season.
Miller's time back in the minor leagues will likely not be brief either, especially with the All-Star Break looming. Miller will begin working with minor league pitching director Rob Hill, and then will enter Oklahoma City's rotation after the All-Star Break, according to multiple reports.
The All-Star break begins on Monday and lasts for five days. Miller won't return before July 20.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noted that there is no timetable for him to return to the major leagues, and hopes Miller will 'reset' while in Triple-A, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
Miller's demotion follows a terrible start on Tuesday in which he allowed nine earned runs and two home runs in the four innings he pitched against the Phillies. It was his fourth start since returning from shoulder inflammation that sent him to the injured list for 10 weeks.
The 2024 campaign has gone awry from Miller, who's in his second season as a major league pitcher. He impressed as a rookie, going 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts, earning a spot in the Dodgers' starting rotation to begin the 2024 season. He has now lost his consistency, and will have to work his way back to a start in the Dodgers' rotation.
The Dodgers' pitching plans have gone awry in general. Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were all placed on the injured list in the last month. They currently have three rookies (Gavin Stone, Landon Knack, Justin Wrobleski) and one veteran (James Paxton) with four games to play before the break.