Dodgers Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization
Jose Urena, who the Los Angeles Dodgers designated for assignment June 10, is now looking for his fourth team this season after electing free agency Friday.
Urena has featured in MLB for the Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets this season.
The left-hander signed with the Dodgers June 3, designating catcher Chuckie Robinson — who they had just claimed off waivers — for assignment and optioning new arrival Will Klein to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Urena made two appearances for the club, both of which came against the Mets on June 3 and 5. He pitched three innings across the two appearances, allowing one run and striking out two batters.
The Mets signed the veteran to a minor league deal before the 2025 season started, but designated him for assignment at the end of April. After they sent him outright to their Triple-A affiliate, he elected free agency. He did the same after both the Blue Jays and Dodgers signed and DFA'd him.
Urena's designation for assignment came to make room on the Dodgers' roster for Matt Sauer, who pitched 4.2 innings in the Dodgers' blowout loss to the San Diego Padres June 10.
The Dominican began his MLB career with the Miami Marlins in 2015 and spent five seasons in South Florida before the Tigers signed him after he elected free agency after getting designated for assignment, a trend in his career. The 33-year-old also played for the Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers before 2025.
He spent a full season with the Rangers in 2024, where he was a league average option from the bullpen. He made 33 appearances and nine starts for the prior year's World Series winners, putting up a 3.80 ERA and striking out 70 batters through 109 innings pitched.
Urena has a 4.78 career ERA though 241 appearances in MLB, recording 645 strikeouts in 966.2 innings pitched.
The Dodgers have cycled through pitchers in 2025, and have used 27 different arms this season so far. They currently have 14 players on the injured list, all of whom are pitchers.
