Dodgers Pitcher Has Interesting Prediction for Walker Buehler's Future
Walker Buehler elected free agency this offseason after throwing the final pitch of Game 5 of the World Series. Although he is just five seasons into his MLB career, Buehler has already established himself as a good fit for a higher position in baseball.
Dodgers starting pitcher Landon Knack, who ended his rookie season as a World Series champion, joined Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain on Dodgers Dougout Live. Knack said he could see Buehler transitioning into a coaching role in the future.
“I think Walker, at some point, will likely be a coach, because he just kind of has that kind of brain where he just wants to talk about things,” Knack told McKain. “And he’s actually really good at being able to explain kind of his process and be able to try to show you exactly what he wants to do. I think Walker is like a great guy to have been around, to be able to talk about a bunch of that stuff with.”
Buehler’s leadership on and off the field will benefit any MLB team. He also thrives under pressure, especially in the postseason. Across five playoff runs with the Dodgers, Buehler has been part of two World Series championship teams and recorded a career 3.04 ERA in the postseason.
Buehler offers versatility to whichever team lands the 30-year-old this offseason. He became the eighth pitcher in MLB history to record a save and a win as a starter in the same postseason series. The two-time National League All-Star made one start in Game 3 against the New York Yankees, logging a 3.86 ERA while allowing two hits and no runs.
Two days later, Buehler switched from a starter to a reliever. He threw two strikeouts across one inning for the Dodgers in Game 5 to seal the eighth World Series title in franchise history.
This offseason, the Dodgers have already signed two-time Cy Young pitcher Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract. Additionally, the Dodgers are expected to sign Japanese-born free agent pitcher Roki Sasaki for his rookie season in 2025. With the addition of two starters to the rotation, it does not seem like Buehler or fellow free agent starter Jack Flaherty will be staying in Los Angeles.
The New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves are among the new teams that may sign Buehler.