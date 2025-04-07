Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Pitcher In Washington D.C. With Team, Hinting at Blake Snell Replacement

Gabe Smallson

Mar 19, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, JPN; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Landon Knack (96) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the sixth inning during the Tokyo Series at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Washington D.C. preparing to take on the Washington Nationals, and so is right-handed pitcher Landon Knack.

After much debate on who would replace Blake Snell after it was announced he would take a trip to the injured list, The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya has reported that Knack is in the Nation's Capital. He was most recently in Triple-A Oklahoma City on the 40-man roster.

