Dodgers Already Have 12 Pitchers on Injured List, Including Multiple All-Stars
The Los Angeles Dodgers had been battling pitching injuries seemingly all season long on the way to their 2024 World Series win, and it is unfortunately once again looking like a reality in 2025.
With Sunday's announcement that Blake Snell is hitting the injured list, the number of pitchers currently on the IL is now 12. Including Shohei Ohtani who isn't on the IL but also is a ways away from his Dodgers pitching debut, that is 13 pitchers that L.A. is without.
Snell, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Gavin Stone, Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, Brusdar Graterol, Kyle Hurt, Michael Grove, Edgardo Henriquez are all spending time away from the mound.
Snell's most recent injury stings for so many reasons, but the biggest may be the $182 million contract he signed this offseason to bring his two-time Cy Young award-winning talents to the mound for as many starts as possible.
Another unfortunate arm on the injured list is presumed No. 5 starter and 2022 All-Star, Tony Gonsolin. He was in an air-tight race with Dustin May for the final starting pitching job in the rotation but had to bow out of said race after a back injury suffered this spring while lifting weights.
Fans know from this lengthy list that these aren't just seldom used pitchers stashed away in the bullpen, but key players who are consistently delivering quality innings when on the mound.
There's even a future Hall of Famer on this list that hasn't pitched since last August.
Amid all the pitching ailments, the Dodgers still used their next man up mentality and made it through the rigorous challenges that were only multiplied in October. By the time L.A. was preparing to begin the World Series, they were down to just three starting pitchers from the original rotation.
Whoever is brought up to the Dodgers in place of Snell, fans should hope that a similar outcome prevails as it did in 2024. Those who stepped up to the mound in place of injured teammates ended up becoming crucial members of the championship-winning team.
