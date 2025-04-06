Video From Dodgers Triple-A Game Has Fans Going Crazy About Potential Call-Up
Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers have been speculating on who their team might call up in the wake of center fielder Andy Pages' recent struggles.
A video emerged of second baseman Hyeseong Kim in the dugout of a Triple-A Oklahoma City game, and what could be perceived as the KBO standout being congratulated by his teammates.
If this really is about Kim coming up to the Dodgers, Tommy Edman can move back to center field in exchange of Pages, Kim would take second base, and although just recently brought back up in place of Freddie Freeman, Hunter Feduccia would move back down to Triple-A.
Kim is out of the lineup Sunday after batting lead off the past three contests. Although those games have been against right handers, he last batted No. 6 during Oklahoma City's last game against a southpaw.
With the lack of offensive production from Pages, Kim's recent success in Triple-A, and the $12.5 million contract that the four-time Gold Glove award winner signed this offseason, fans can't contain their excitement.
After an offseason of so many changes with this Dodgers roster, many around the league believed that Kim would be a lock for the Opening Day squad.
A fear that Manager Dave Roberts had, which unfortunately proved to be true, was that the velocity difference between KBO pitchers and MLB pitchers would be quite the adjustment for Kim. Roberts spoke earlier this spring about how he thought the transition would be.
“Defensively, I think it’ll be very seamless,” Roberts said. “Offensively, there’s certainly more velocity. Controlling, getting his path right. Being able to handle balls that move late, handle velocity, use the whole field. He’s going to put the ball in play. He can run.
“I just think he needs repetition. So we’re going to try to get him out there as much as we can [in Cactus League games] to calibrate on big-league stuff. But he’s already shown me that he’s a quick study, and he’s got aptitude.”
So far in Triple-A, Kim has nine hits through eight games with six RBIs. If this does end up being his chance to prove himself in the show, there is no doubt that the 26-year-old will do everything he can to stay in the majors.
