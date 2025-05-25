Dodgers Pitching Coach Reveals Exciting Shohei Ohtani Update After First Live BP
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in need of pitching assistance, to say the least, but help appears to be on the way in the form of a three-time MVP.
With 14 pitchers on the injured list, that number can essentially be 15 when including Shohei Ohtani who has yet to throw a pitch in a Dodgers uniform. Although his offensive production has been otherworldly, his talents on the mound are desperately needed given the state of the pitching roster.
Ohtani was on the mound at Citi Field on Sunday ahead of the contest against the New York Mets, but he is still a ways away from pitching in a game. He did, however, throw a 22-pitch simulated inning to Hyeseong Kim, Dalton Rushing, and game planning and communication coach JT Watkins, per Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris.
The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported that Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior said Ohtani touched 97 mph during his live batting practice.
Ohtani got two strikeouts and a walk over the course of his outing. Although he is still progressing towards a formal start or big league outing on the hill, this is an extremely promising sign.
Despite the positive indications, manager Dave Roberts recently touched on why Ohtani won't get a rehab assignment and ramp up how most pitchers would following a major surgery.
“Obviously the buildup is important,” Roberts said. “But so is him taking five at-bats in a game.”
Losing Ohtani's bat, especially during this stretch of the season, would be an extreme detriment to the Dodgers.
After this series in New York, the Dodgers are off to play the 29-win Cleveland Guardians, return home for the 31-win New York Yankees, and then host the Mets once again in a four-game set. The St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres will be next in line.
The goal is still to have Ohtani's full offensive and pitching power in October, and for that to be the case, more patience will be required in finally seeing Ohtani's pitching debut as a Dodger.
