Dodgers Pitching Coach Reveals Timeline for Shohei Ohtani's Return to Mound
It’s been quite the roller coaster for Shohei Ohtani as he works his way back to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Ohtani has not pitched in nearly two years, and the expectation is that he will return sometime before or shortly after the All-Star break. Although the exact timing is still unclear, he is taking the necessary steps to work his way back.
Ohtani is making significant strides, but if you ask Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior, he’s still vague about when exactly Ohtani will make his season debut.
In a recent conversation with reporters including Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Prior talked about what Ohtani needs to hit in order to finally return to the mound.
“You start getting close to 44, you start getting into the 60- and 70-pitch range, then you can start envisioning and dreaming about being in a game,” Prior said. “Because then you know that he has the volume under him to go out there and at least take down multiple innings in a real game.”
Plunkett also mentioned how Prior said there are still “ongoing discussions” about how much buildup Ohtani will need before he is indeed ready to pitch.
During the Dodgers series against the San Diego Padres, Ohtani fired 44 pitches over the course of three simulated innings. The excitement is palpable for Ohtani’s return to the mound. The 30-year-old one-of-a-kind player has done amazing things for the Dodgers, but none of it has involved him on the mound, which is arguably his best attribute.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts touched on Ohtani's potential debut. He states how the Dodgers will be every careful as we inch closer to July and early August.
"It's tempting," Roberts said. "I'm sure Shohei is tempted to just rip the Band-Aid off for a big league game. But I think we've done a good job of just being patient. And truth be told, I don't know if anyone knows the right time to get him in a big league game. But we're still being very careful."
The three-time MVP will continue to ramp up his arm as he participates in simulated games every week.
More Dodgers news: Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Appears to Be Nowhere Near Return Following Latest Update
Former Padres All-Star Calls Out Dodgers for Using Kiké Hernandez to Pitch Tuesday
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Predicted to Shockingly Lose Out on All-Star Starting Nod
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.