Dodgers Place Clayton Kershaw on IL After Leaving Friday's Game Early
After finally making his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching rotation, Clayton Kershaw has found himself back on the injured list.
According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Kershaw's big toe has had so much swelling that the star pitcher can barely move forward. Additionally, David Vassegh of SportsNet reports that Ben Casparius has been recalled and will be active.
This news comes after Kershaw left a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to the toe injury.
According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw is suffering from a bone spur.
"It's a bone spur,” Roberts said. “It's obviously not good. There's swelling. There's pain. He's doing everything he can to kind of get through. Some starts it feels fine and it's not impending. Today it certainly was. He just - he had nothing. No legs today obviously. Then you start worry about how it could affect his arm."
Kershaw is frustrated with the injury, especially since he just returned from being out due to shoulder surgery.
"I just couldn’t really push off,” Kershaw explained. “It’s frustrating when everything seems to be feeling great. But no matter what I did I couldn’t find a comfortable way to push off on my toe. It’s super frustrating obviously to put the team in a really tough spot, having the bullpen cover eight innings."
This news comes at an inopportune moment for the Dodgers. Currently, Los Angeles has the best record in Major League Baseball as they head into the postseason. Still, the San Diego Padres and Diamondbacks are only five games behind them in the National League West.
As they head to the playoffs, the Dodgers will need to remain healthy to prevent other teams from closing the gap.
Kershaw is considered one of the greatest pitchers of the modern era. He has played with the Dodgers consistently since 2008, maintaining a 212-94 win-loss record with a 2.49 ERA and 2,698 strikeouts.
Kershaw has led the NL in wins three times, ERA five times, and strikeouts three times. He also pitched a no-hitter on June 18, 2014, and won the 2020 World Series.
In his MLB career, Kershaw is a 10-time All-Star, the 2014 NL MVP, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, a Gold Glove Award Winner, a Roberto Clemente Award winner, and claimed the Triple Crown in 2011.
More Dodgers: Los Angeles Could Soon Get Another Reliever Back From Injury