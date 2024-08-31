Dodgers Could Soon Get Another Reliever Back From Injury
Currently, the Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop the National League with an 81-54 record, the best in Major League Baseball.
Despite this, the Dodgers face an issue in their bullpen where a good amount of pitchers have found themselves on the injured list. Fortunately, it looks like a beloved reliever could soon make his return to the mound.
In a report from Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, reliever Brusdar Graterol is set to throw to hitters at a live batting practice. Depending on how this goes, Graterol could finally begin a rehab assignment.
According to Ricardo Klein of Newsweek, Graterol threw up to 30 pitches in a bullpen session this past Wednesday, hopefully indicating that he'll make his triumphant return.
Graterol originally injured his hamstring in his season debut on Aug. 6 after facing only three batters. This came after missing 113 games due to a right shoulder injury.
Originally, Graterol was predicted to be done for the season. Fortunately, it appears that his hamstring injury isn't as severe as originally reported, and we can see him back soon depending on his performance during the live batting session and the following rehab assignment.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed optimistic in Graterol's recovery, telling Plunkett that he expects him to come back soon.
“I think Brusdar should be going out on assignment soon," Roberts said. "He’s been sprinting, the bullpens have been good, and the velocity is there. So, I don’t see why we can’t send him out soon and have a real conversation in a week to 10 days.”
Graterol joined the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in 2014. In 2019, he made his MLB debut when he was 20 years old. He pitched a scoreless inning against the Detroit Tigers.
Graterol was traded to the Dodgers in 2020, where he proved to be an integral part of their World Series win. In three games, he pitched two scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
In five seasons with Los Angeles, Graterol has maintained a 10-8 win-loss record with a 2.79 ERA and 131 strikeouts over 172 games.
Despite having the best record in MLB, the Dodgers are going to need all the help they can get heading into the postseason. The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are only five games behind the Boys in Blue. If Graterol comes back, their chance at success becomes even greater.
