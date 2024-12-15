Dodgers Predicted to Lose Teoscar Hernández on $66 Million Deal to NL Squad
While the Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder Teoscar Hernández continue to negotiate a potential contract, the baseball insiders use their time to create new scenarios that could have the All-Star playing for other teams.
In Kerry Miller's recent column for Bleacher Report, Hernández is headed to the Cincinnati Reds on a three-year, $66 million deal.
"The Dodgers recently signed Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17M deal, so they might be out on re-signing Teoscar Hernández? As things presently stand, it's looking like they'll have Conforto, Tommy Edman, Andy Pages, James Outman, and Chris Taylor as outfield options, plus Mookie Betts on days Miguel Rojas gets the start at shortstop," Miller wrote. "Top prospect Dalton Rushing might also be in the mix, so they're likely all set on corner outfielders."
More News: Teoscar Hernandez Doesn't Want Deferrals in Potential Contract With Dodgers: Report
With the Reds set for their first season under veteran manager Terry Francona, the time to win and make the postseason is now.
The Reds have reportedly explored top free agents and trade options following their recent acquisition of Brady Singer from the Kansas City Royals. Adding Hernández as an everyday outfielder could position them strongly for the season ahead. Factor in shortstop Elly De La Cruz and the Reds would become an early-season favorite to win the National League Central.
Hernández remains a top target for the Dodgers and signing Conforto doesn't change that. However, there are six teams in the sweepstakes and three of them, the Dodges, Blue Jays and Red Sox, have all made formal offers, according to Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke about the negotiations during the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings which were held in Dallas earlier in the week.
“While we’re hopeful, at the same time, if he ends up signing somewhere else, we have no choice but to wish him well and on a personal level we’ll be really happy for him and professionally not so much,” Friedman said.
“He had a really good year. He put himself in a great position and I know he has talked about wanting to (re-sign), and I know that we have talked about him wanting to, and he and his family get to go through the interest and figure out what makes the most sense for them.”
The Dodgers don't want to see Hernández leave but understand if he does. After his incredible 2024 season, he has earned every penny he gets.