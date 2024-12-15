Rapper Fat Joe Breaks Silence on Beef With Dodgers After World Series
While a poor defensive performance by the New York Yankees helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win their eighth World Series title, the team also had somebody else to thank.
Before Game 3 of the World Series, rapper Fat Joe performed live from the Bronx. It came just two days after Ice Cube performed at Game 2 of the World Series, receiving tons of cheers from the Dodger Stadium crowd.
Following the performance at Yankee Stadium, the Bombers lost their third straight game to the Dodgers after the east coast rapper's performance. Social media immediately exploded with memes of his performance calling it the "Fat Joe Curse."
The Dodgers evidently saw those memes as utility man Kiké Hernández poked fun of the rapper's performance during the World Series parade.
“This guy used to be fat,” Hernández said. “He’s not fat anymore. His name is Joe. We didn’t need to play, because after that performance, we had already won.”
Fat Joe addressed the incident on the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast.
“I don’t care what they said,” Fat Joe said as he laughed about it. “I’m entertainment, I don’t play the game. If we’d have won I’d have been the savior of the Yankees. What do you want me to do?
“It’s a dream come true, I grew up five blocks away. It was one of the biggest honors of my life to go perform at the World Series for the Yankees. I don’t give a f—. These guys won, and they cursing me out every chance they get a microphone. It’s the craziest s—.”
While Fat Joe insisted he was unbothered by the Dodgers' comments, he proceeded to make a dig at Shohei Ohtani when he discussed Juan Soto signing the largest deal in sports history with the New York Mets.
“There’s a reason why Soto got a little bit more than the Japanese guy,” he said. “He’s the real deal. Every single time. Now this is a team sport, what is it, nine people? You need a team to win. I’m not delusional, you know what I’m saying. But Soto on the Mets, with that type of momentum they had last year, it’s hard.”
